HICKORY Jack Allan Williams, 3 months, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Born July 24, 2019, in Catawba County, he was the son of Donald Allan Williams and Diana Emory Williams. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Williams. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Everly Grace Williams and Anniston Faith Williams; grandparents, Donna Williams of Hickory and the Rev. Dr. Danny Emory and Barbara Emory of Morganton; aunts, Kim (Brian) Stevison of Anderson, S.C. and April (Kevin) Slater of Hickory; Danielle (Adam) Wheeler of Ft. Smith, Ark., and Dedra (Dillon) Sain of Morganton; great-grandparents, Don and Evelyn Eckard of Hickory, Betty Lynch of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Louise Emory of Spartanburg, S.C.; and several cousins. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at Corinth Reformed Church with the Revs. Bob Thompson and Paul Cummings officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will be private. Condolences may be sent to the Williams family at www.drumfh.com. Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Williams family.