GRANITE FALLS Evelyn Ruth Reid Barker Williams, 84, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She has now arrived triumphantly and joyously in heaven. Evelyn loved and worshiped at First Baptist Church Granite Falls her whole life. There she taught Sunday school for 66 years. She also worked in the office at Kent Coffey Furniture in Lenoir and was a member of the Christian Women's Association. A woman of cards and notes, she sent birthday, get well, sympathy, and thinking of you cards to precious people she loved for years. All the cards and notes would fill a mail truck. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were especially dear to her and being their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was the joy of her life. Evelyn put everything she had into everything she did. You can shed tears because of her death or you can smile because of her life. Survivors include her husband, Fred Williams of Granite Falls; three sons, Kelly Barker of Granite Falls, David Barker and wife, Mary, of Hickory, and Patrick Barker and wife, Charlotte, of Granite Falls; her sister, Weyburn Bailey of Granite Falls; four grandchildren, Tara Barker and Winston Morgan of Granite Falls, Alex Barker of Hickory, Jordan Barker of Spartanburg, S.C., and Katelyn Barker of Granite Falls; and two great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Grant Morgan of Granite Falls. Other family members loving her in life and preceding her in death were her father and mother, Robert Harold Reid and Lyndon Clyde Mitchell Reid. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at First Baptist Church Granite Falls, with Dr. Robert "Bob" Evans Jr. and Pastor Jay Worsley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to services. Serving as pallbearers will be Lee Huffman, Larry Knight, Mark and Greg Johnson, Barry, Clay, and Mark Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Coffey, Mike Johnson, Mark Evans, Tim Cooke, P.D. Kirby, Richard Jenkins, Gene Carpenter, Roger McGuire, Carl Whisnant, Edgar Starnes, John Boyd, Norman Shronce, Jerry Witherspoon, Steve Sherrill, Derrick Baker, and Jeff Shronce. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church Family Life Center, P.O. Box 507, Granite Falls, NC 28630; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Evelyn Ruth Reid Barker Williams.
