Eva Mae Elizabeth Williams May 10, 1933 - February 6, 2020 Mrs. Eva Mae Elizabeth Williams, 86, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 illness. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
