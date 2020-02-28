February 18, 2020 Dorothy Jean Finger Williams, 79, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 3 p.m., at St. Paul A.M.E Zion Church. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.