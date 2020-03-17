April 22, 1943 - March 15, 2020 Charles Bryson Williams, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born April 22, 1943, in Burke County, the son of the late Evert Williams and Mary Lorene Sweezy Fox. During his career, Charles was employed at Ellis Hosiery in Hickory. He was an active member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem and a great student of the Bible. Charles was also an avid golfer, Dodgers fan, and enjoyed working in the yard and garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Williams; brother, Gary Williams; and sister, Belinda Harrison. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Sandra Williams Morrisey and husband, Thomas of Bucks County, Pa.; three sons, Bryson Williams and wife, Laura, of Beaufort, S.C., Danny Williams and wife, Mary, of Bethlehem, and Patrick Williams of Wittenburg; seven grandchildren, Trey and Meg Williams, Tanner and Mary Brooke Williams, David Meskin, and Jordan and Faith Morrisey; along with a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in the Bethlehem Community. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church at 9379 Hwy. 127 N, Hickory, NC 28601. Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church
9379 NC-127
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
4:00PM
Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church
9379 NC-127
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

