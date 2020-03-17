April 22, 1943 - March 15, 2020 Charles Bryson Williams, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born April 22, 1943, in Burke County, the son of the late Evert Williams and Mary Lorene Sweezy Fox. During his career, Charles was employed at Ellis Hosiery in Hickory. He was an active member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem and a great student of the Bible. Charles was also an avid golfer, Dodgers fan, and enjoyed working in the yard and garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Williams; brother, Gary Williams; and sister, Belinda Harrison. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Sandra Williams Morrisey and husband, Thomas of Bucks County, Pa.; three sons, Bryson Williams and wife, Laura, of Beaufort, S.C., Danny Williams and wife, Mary, of Bethlehem, and Patrick Williams of Wittenburg; seven grandchildren, Trey and Meg Williams, Tanner and Mary Brooke Williams, David Meskin, and Jordan and Faith Morrisey; along with a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in the Bethlehem Community. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church at 9379 Hwy. 127 N, Hickory, NC 28601. Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
Service information
3:00PM-4:00PM
9379 NC-127
Taylorsville, NC 28681
4:00PM
9379 NC-127
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates