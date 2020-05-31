Willett, Sybil Long

April 2, 1925 - May 30, 2020 Mrs. Sybil Long Willett, simple but elegant lady, born April 2, 1925, went to her heavenly home and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lena Long and father, John Russell Long; husband, Hal Harley Willett; sister, Gray Tate; and son, Phyleckster William Willett. She is survived by her oldest son, Hal "Mike" Hurley Willett II and wife, Sandy, of Chino Valley, Ariz; daughter, Bryn Starnes and husband, Wesley, of Granite Falls; daughter-in-law, Donna Willett of Boone; son, Dr. Ensor Transfeldt and wife, Grace, of Portland, Oregon; grandson, Gabriel Long Smith and wife, Jen, of Huntersville; two great-grandsons, Gabriel Long Smith II and Jayland Starnes; and granddaughter, Ashley Starnes of Morganton. Sybil was raised in Hickory, and attended college at Lenoir Rhyne, where she met the love of her life. They were soon married with the onset of World War II. They had been married 68 years. She had a big heart for the Lord and seeking much Bible knowledge. She smiled a lot and loved a lot. Extended family and friends will greatly miss her, but one day will see her again. A special thanks to all the caregivers, Denise Manus, Dianne Cooke, Becky Starnes, Tammy Phillips, Brenda Perry, Misty Kanupp, Debbie Lafone, Sierra Anderson, and Darlene Poovey for providing such loving care to our mother. The family holds a great appreciation for the compassion and comforting care from Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 1, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com
