Edna "Sissie" Wilfong HICKORY Edna "Sissie" Wilfong, 87, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m., at Thomas Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.

Tags

Load entries