CATAWBA Verma "Jean" White Wiley, 84, of Catawba, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford. She was born March 1, 1935, in Nahunta, GA., to the late Elbert Glen White and Ella Steedley White. Jean was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Hickory. She enjoyed spending time with her special canine friends, Winston and Freddie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Alvin F. Wiley; brother, Elbert Glen White Jr.; and sisters, Leatrice White and Nell Atkison. Those left to cherish his memory are her daughter, Vicki Wiley Yancey and husband, Mark, of Catawba; and brother, E.C. White and wife, Mary, of Waycross, Ga. A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m., at Highland Baptist Church in Hickory. The Rev. John Love will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. Condolences may be sent to the Wiley family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Wiley family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
