Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... WESTERN CATAWBA COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1015 AM EDT. * AT 419 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED TORRENTIAL RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS CAUSING RAPID STREAM RISES AND SOME OUT-OF-BANK, NUISANCE FLOOD CONDITIONS IN THE ADVISORY AREA AS WELL AS FLOODING OF POOR-DRAINAGE AREAS IN THE HICKORY AREA. 1-2 INCHES OF RAINFALL HAS OCCURRED IN THE PAST 90 MINUTES. PLEASE AVOID ALL FLOODED ROADWAYS AND TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. * THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL HAS MOVED THROUGH THE AREA BUT AN ADDITIONAL 0.50-0.75 INCHES IS POSSIBLE IN ISOLATED LOCATIONS OVER THE NEXT 1- 2 HOURS BEFORE RAINFALL ENDS. THIS MAY EXACERBATE ONGOING FLOODING. ADDITIONALLY, STREAMS WILL CONTINUE TO RISE FOR SEVERAL MORE HOURS AND ADDITIONAL FLOODING MAY DEVELOP EVEN AFTER THE RAINFALL HAS ENDED. PEOPLE NEAR STREAMS AND SMALL TRIBUTARIES ARE URGED TO MONITOR CONDITIONS CLOSELY AND BE PREPARED TO SEEK HIGHER GROUND. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HICKORY, ST. STEPHENS, CONOVER, LONGVIEW, MOUNTAIN VIEW, STARTOWN, COOKSVILLE, PROPST, OXFORD AND LAKE HICKORY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. HEAVY RAINFALL IS CAUSING PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN AREAS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES, AS WELL AS OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. RAPID RISES ON SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS WILL ALSO OCCUR, POSSIBLY FLOODING LOW WATER CROSSINGS AND FARMLAND. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL ACROSS FLOODED ROADS. TURN AROUND, DONT DROWN. &&