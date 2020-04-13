July 3, 1925 - April 10, 2020 Vernice Smith Wike, 94, of Hudson, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 3, 1925, daughter of the late John Smith and Vergie Bolick Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Precious Bolick; two grandsons, Allen Looper and Ashley Wike; three brothers, Claude Smith, Jay Smith and Fred Bolick; and four sisters, Lucy Crouch, Mary Williams, Maggie Pearson and Ola Collins. Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Martha Wike Guthrie (Mickey) of Granite Falls, and Kay Wike Madison of Hudson; two sons, Denny Wike (Debbie) of Granite Falls, and Arvil Wike (Carol) of Granite Falls; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, at 2 p.m., at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Brian Kirby, the Rev. Gordon West and the Rev. Don Ingle. Considering the restrictions with COVID-19, the family will have a service for immediate family only. The family wishes to express their love for each friend and family member and would instead of your attendance accept phone calls, texts, cards and personal visits. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home www.mackiefh.com
