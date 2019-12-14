BETHLEHEM Jack Kirby Wike, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service in Taylorsville, with funeral services starting at 2:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.