BETHLEHEM Jack Kirby Wike, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service in Taylorsville, with funeral services starting at 2:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
