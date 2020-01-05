Catherine "Kay" Wiener WINSTON-SALEM Catherine "Kay" Wiener, 82, of Winston-Salem, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after suffering a stroke, Nov. 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 11, 1937, in New Jersey, to the late Frank and Carol Webb. A life-long Catholic, she was a long-time member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory, where she served as Parish secretary for a number of years. She worked as a case manager during her career, helping the marginalized and people in need in her community. After retirement she moved to Winston-Salem to live with her daughter. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and became an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was involved with Bible Study and the Prayer Shawl group. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Wiener of Winston-Salem. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Wiener Propst of Hickory. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., followed by burial in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to United Way of Forsyth County. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Catherine "Kay" Wiener. Condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
