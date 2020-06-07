Widener, Randall Keith

January 12, 1961 - June 4, 2020 Randall Keith Widener, 59, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 12, 1961, in Yadkin County, the son of the late Eugene Widener and Mary Ruth Vestial Widener. Randall was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed going to the flea market, loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and spending time with his constant companion, his dog, Mary. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lisa Widener; son, Daniel Byers; daughter, Melia Byers; sister-in-law, Kim Breitzman and husband, Randy; niece, Heather Little, and nephew, Shawn Breitzman. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Drum Funeral Home of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com

