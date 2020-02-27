November 18, 1946 - February 25, 2020 Sherry Ann Whitt, 73, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 18, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Frances Leonard Leisner and Emma Margaret Leisner. Sherry was an amazing wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bobby Joe Whitt; two daughters, Becky Rookard and husband, Edison, of Conover, and Anne Christopher of Catawba; a son, Charles Whitt of Hickory; a sister, Rosmary Hannna of Arizona; six grandchildren, Katie, Andrew, Chandler, Anthony, Amanda, and Erika; and 11 great-grandchildren, Joshua Jr., Joseph, Carson, Bobby, Daniel, Alex, Chase, Hunter, Finnegan, Leroy and Makenna. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers; a grandson, Joshua Potter; and a son-in-law, Eric Christopher. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. The family would like to give a special thank you to Carolina Caring of Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Whitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.