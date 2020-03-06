August 9, 1922 - March 3, 2020 "Mama," "Nanny," "Granny," "Gigi," and "Mama Grace," were all names given to our Amazing Grace during her 97 years on this earth. Grace passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Charlotte, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born Aug. 9, 1922, in Talladega, Ala. Grace is the daughter of the late William and Sanfrey Denton. She was the youngest of four: brothers, Robert and Bill Denton; and sister, Eloise Weaver. On Nov. 3, 1942, she married the love of her life, the late Charles O'Dell Whitlock. Grace was the hostess at First Methodist in Hickory for many years. She was known for her love of cooking and baking. No one made better sausage balls and cheese straws. She was an active member and officer with the Ladies VFW Auxiliary. Grace had many passions; one being her garden in the back yard. She could plant a seed with her toes, and everything would grow and grow. Her greatest passion of all was taking care of her family. Grace is survived by her three children and their families. Charles "Buddy" and Carolyn Whitlock of Hickory, Sandy and Bob Young of Goose Creek, S.C., and Peggy and C.J. Warstler of Charlotte. Grace was the best grandmother to her five grandchildren, Cam, Joey, Julie, Lauren and Carson, as well as her seven great-grandchildren, Alex, Cierra, Will, Cole, Kayleigh, Cooper and Zoey. A private family graveside service will take place followed by a celebration of life reception at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Whitlock family.
