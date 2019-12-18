CONOVER Michael Carpenter Whiteside, 78, of 910 3rd St. NE in Conover, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Michael was a native of Rutherford County, the son of the late Clifford and Margaret Carpenter Whiteside, co-owner of Whiteside Machine Company, a graduate of R.S. Central High School, Class of 1961, and was formerly employed at Stonecutter Mills in Spindale. Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Clifford "Mack" Whiteside Jr. and wife, Mary Ann, of Hudson, William C. Whiteside of Taylorsville; nieces, Lori Brown (Stafford) of Hickory, Lisa W. Graves (Lowell) of Granite Falls; nephews, Clark Whiteside (Alisa) of Conover, and Kenny Whiteside (Traci) of Granite Falls; along with three great-nieces, six great-nephews and two great-great-nieces. A service celebrating the life of Michael Carpenter Whiteside will be held at the graveside in Rutherfordton City Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Jeff Pate officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rdl, Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com Crowe's Mortuary & Crematory are serving the Whiteside family.