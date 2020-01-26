TAYLORSVILLE Lewis Edward White Sr., 82, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Aug. 23, 1937, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Heindl Moose White and Mildred Davis White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, April Jonas; a granddaughter, Lauren Lowman; and brothers, Mark White, Fred White, and Wade "Tom" White. Mr. White was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church and was retired from Sherrill Furniture. He had a passion for building furniture for others, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, NASCAR racing and go karts, and was an avid fisherman. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Hefner White of the home; daughter, Camellia Rhyne of Claremont; son, Lewis White Jr. of Newton; stepson, Stuart Lail and wife, Jennifer, of Charlotte; stepdaughter, Angela Lail Yi of Hickory; three grandsons, Micheal Price of Germantown, Wis., Jeff Price of Gastonia and Brandon Lowman of Conover; two stepgrandsons, Benjamin Lail and Joshua Lail, and stepgranddaughter, Sarah Lail, all of Charlotte; brother, Michael White and wife, Judy, of Mt. View; three sisters, Jo Alyce Austin of Fort Myers, Fla., Mildred "Snooks" Treadway of Ellendale, and Patricia Tucker of Charleston, S.C.; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; a special friend, Dennis Howard and wife, Gail, of Taylorsville. The family will receive friends at Shiloh Lutheran Church, today (Sunday, Jan. 26), from 4 to 6 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, at Shiloh Lutheran Church with the Rev. Harvey Blume officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 1011 Shiloh Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. White.
