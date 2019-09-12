GRANITE FALLS Roy Edward White, 91, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held today (Thursday, Sept. 12), at 3 p.m., at Dry Ponds Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Roy Edward White.