HICKORY Rodney Dennis White, 49, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born Dec. 14, 1969, in Valdese, he was the son of Dennis Alvin White and the late Patricia McDuffie White. Rodney was employed by Technibilt in Newton as an engineering technician, but his true sense of enjoyment was spending time with and loving his family. In addition to his father, Dennis, Rodney is survived by his wife, Crystal Laws White, of the home; children, Stephanie "Bren" White and Rodney "Colton" White, both of Hickory; brother, Christopher L. White and wife, Laurie L. White, of Matthews; nieces, Courtney Brittain and husband, Cody, of Hickory, and Anna Kate White of Matthews; nephew, George White of Matthews; great-nieces: Lillian and Layla Brittain, and a great-nephew, Cashton Brittain, all of Hickory. The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Corinth Reformed Church with the Rev. Paul Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Granite Falls. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Rodney Dennis White and condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
