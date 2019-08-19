TAYLORSVILLE Patricia Ann McDuffie White, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away at Hickory Health and Rehabilitation Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Born to the late Rev. Henry Lee and Dolly Brown McDuffie in Catawba County Jan. 28, 1948, she was a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory. Her hobby was her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. She loved her Lord and His church, she was a great cook and excelled at cake baking.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis White, of the home. Two sons will fondly remember their mom, Christopher Lee White and wife, Laurie, of Matthews, and Rodney D. White and wife, Crystal of Hickory. She has five grandchildren, Courtney Brittain and husband, Cody, Colton White, and Bren White, all of Hickory, along with George White and Anna White, both of Matthews. Three great-grandchildren survive, Lillian, Layla, and Cashton Brittain, all of Hickory. She has several cousins.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory, with funeral services following at 2 p.m., with the Revs. Bill Sturm and Clyde Bumgarner officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Dudley Shoals. Memorials may be made to the Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Willing Hands Ministry, 3702 16th Street NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service in Taylorsville.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
