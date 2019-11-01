WAYNESVILLE/ RUTHERFORD COLLEGE Mr. John Robert White, 34, of Waynesville, formally of Rutherford College, passed away Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A graveside service will follow at Mt. View Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Service has been entrusted with the arrangements for John White.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
JOHN'S LAWN CARE Leaf Removal No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!
RICKY MILLSAPS TREE WORKS PLUS Complete tree care, storm damage, bucket truck, stump grinder, lots cleared, bush hog, skid steer work, haul gravel. INSURED - FREE ESTIMATES 704-592-2411 - 704-880-0605
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!