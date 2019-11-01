WAYNESVILLE/ RUTHERFORD COLLEGE Mr. John Robert White, 34, of Waynesville, formally of Rutherford College, passed away Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A graveside service will follow at Mt. View Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Service has been entrusted with the arrangements for John White.