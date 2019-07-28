SOUTHERN PINES Helen Ruth White, 100, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Elmcroft of Southern Pines. Born Nov. 25, 1918, in Conover, to the late James Robert White and Amie Estelle Sigmon White, she was one of seven children. Ruth was actively involved in her community and church. She was a founding member of First United Methodist Church of Conover, where she was an active member of women's groups and served as the Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Ruth worked for Newton Glove where she retired as an administrative assistant. She is survived by her sister, Martha Johnson and husband, Lee, of Gainesville, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. While she did not have children of her own, she was a mother to her late nephew, Jim Blackwood and his wife, Kay; and her niece, Diane Allen and husband, Kevin, of Southern Pines; she was "Nana" to Dalton, Jacob and Farren Allen of Southern Pines; and "MeeMaw" to Beth Blackwood of Conover. There will be short visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m., Tuesday July 30, at First United Methodist Church of Conover with Pastor Gary Royals officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Conover, 410 1st Ave. N, Conover, NC 28613. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The White family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

