CLEVELAND, N.C. David Lester White, 50, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home. Born May 26, 1969, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Juanita Lail White and William Lester White. David graduated from South Caldwell High School and attended Belmont Textile School, Belmont. He was a manager for Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) in Newton. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, and was a member of the LAW Hunting Club. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anita Miller White; son, Thomas Edward White of the home; daughter, Katelyn Celete White of the home; sister, Nancy White Pittman and husband, Wayne, and Judy White Cain all of Hickory; brothers, William Eddie White and wife, Sandra, of Granite Falls and Dennis Lail White and wife, Sharon, of Greensboro, Ga.; and mother-in-law, Janie Moore Miller of Hudson. The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14. At other times, the family will be at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at Calvary Baptist Church at 11 a.m., Tuesday with the Revs. Scott Faw, and Travis Connor, minister of Sherrills Ford Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 1787 Cajah Mountain Rd. in Hudson, at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2255 E. Ridge Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the White family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.