Betty Jean White HICKORY Betty Jean White, 89, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. Betty was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Hickory. She was the daughter of the late Homer Thomas White Sr. and Edna Myrtle Punch White. Betty was educated in Hickory City schools and graduated from Claremont Central High School in Hickory. After high school, Betty continued her education at the Capital City School of Nursing in Washington, D.C., where she graduated Cum Laude and first in her class. She also served as President of the student body for one year. Betty was proud to have become a Professional Registered Nurse. Following her nursing education, she worked at District of Columbia General Hospital in Washington and provided private duty care before making a move to Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Los Angeles, Calif. Though California was very special to Betty, she longed to return home to be near her family. Betty moved back to Hickory and lived most of her life in the home in which she was raised. She obtained a job at Richard Baker Hospital where she worked as head nurse in the OB department under the direction of Dr. Glenn R. Frye. Following her time at Richard Baker Hospital, Betty was recruited to work for Dr. Neel Bronnenberg at the Women's Clinic in Hickory where she spent the remainder of her career happily serving patients. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by brothers Homer T. White Jr. and Charles P. White Sr.; sisters, Ruby W. Higgins, Hazel W. Johnston and Margie W. Simmons. Survivors include sister-in-law, Barbara H. White of Hickory; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty was thankful for years of kind care and attention shown by caretakers from Home Instead Senior Care in Hickory. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Joe Westfall officiating. In lieu of flowers, Betty asked that memorials be made to American Red Cross in Hickory; Sipe's Orchard Home in Conover; Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory (for the benefit of the University's nursing program); Hickory Landmark Society in Hickory; Hickory Museum of Art in Hickory; or the Hart Square Foundation in Vale, NC. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Betty Jean White. Online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
