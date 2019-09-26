DREXEL Mr. Bernard Earl White, 82, of Drexel, passed away Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019. Funeral Services for Bernard White will be held at 4 p.m., today, Thursday Sept. 26, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Thursday at Heritage Funeral Service, Valdese, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. White.