Whisnant, Ted

December 31, 1937 - May 11, 2020 Ted Tate Whisnant, 82, of Conover passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held Saturday, June 6, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. Inurnment will follow at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery in Newton. bennettfuneralservice.com

Service information

Jun 6
Memorial Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
1:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
