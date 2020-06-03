Whisnant, Ted

December 31, 1937 - May 11, 2020 Ted Tate Whisnant, 82, of Conover passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held Saturday, June 6, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. Inurnment will follow at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery in Newton. bennettfuneralservice.com
To send flowers to the family of Ted Whisnant , please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 6
Memorial Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.