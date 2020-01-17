CONOVER Patsy Toler Whisnant, 73, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends in the chapel following the service. The Whisnant family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.