CONOVER Patsy Toler Whisnant, 73, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends in the chapel following the service. The Whisnant family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
Seasoned Firewood ********************* $80. pick up truck load. Larger loads available. Call 828-244-1219