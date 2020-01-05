CONOVER Patsy Toler Whisnant, 73, of Conover passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Whisnant, Patsy
To send flowers to the family of Patsy Whisnant, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 19
Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before Patsy 's Service begins.
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before Patsy 's Visitation begins.