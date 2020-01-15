CONOVER Patsy Toler Whisnant, 73, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Nash County, to the late Albert Lee Toler and Mary Elizabeth Williams Wheeler. Patsy was in the first group of officers for VIP Lions Club and was retired from Sears. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gail Howell. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 38 years, Ted T. Whisnant of Conover; daughter, Tammy Bentley and husband, Gerald, of Hickory; stepdaughters, Beverly Ferguson and husband, Steve, of Greensboro, and Kim Rodgers and husband, Chris, of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Elizabeth Morgan of Pine Tops, and Lynn Sullivan of Rocky Mount; three granddaughters; three granddogs; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Patsy's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The Rev. Scott Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Carolina Lions, 7050 Camp Dogwood Dr., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673, or to St. John's Mission of the Blind, c/o St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 Saint Johns Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613. Condolences may be sent to the Whisnant family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Whisnant family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
