MAIDEN Judy Hoppes Owens Whisnant, 73, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. The Whisnant family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
*TREE TRIMMING *DEAD LIMB REMOVAL *COMPLETE TREE Removal *TREE LIMBS OVERHANGING BUILDINGS WE CLIMB TOO FOR HARD TO REACH LIMBS BRUSH CLEARING/REMOVAL We Provide Proof of Insurance - Free Estimates CALL JESSE ROSE 704-880-4015
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725