HICKORY Randal Lee Whisenant, 46, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born in Catawba County, Sept. 10, 1972, to Vickey Keener Davis. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, the Rev. Charlie Keener and brother, Johnny Davis. He was a lover of music, being outside, sports, especially UNC basketball and football. Randall enjoyed working on cars, trucks, and a "special "van. Father to his four-legged fur babies, Tiki, Opie, and Scout; and best friend and partner to everything, Carrie. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In addition to his mother, Vickey Davis and husband, Ralph, of Hickory, he is survived by his partner in life for 16 years, Carrie Dyson of Claremont; sister, Teresa Sigmon and husband, Brian, of Bethlehem; maternal grandmother, Mary Keener of Hickory; and uncle, David Keener of Hickory. A visitation of friends will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. The celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Faulkenbury and the Rev. Chris Meade officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to everytown.org or to Catawba County Humane Society, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries