July 31, 1930 - March 29, 2020 Mary Alice West, 89, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a period of declining health. Ms. West was born July 31, 1930, in Icard, the daughter of the late Lyman H. and Effie Stephens. In addition to her parents, Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Edwin S. West, and son, David West. Those left to cherish her memory are her immediate family including her son, Jack and wife, Debbie Hawn, of Hickory; and daughter, Linda H. and husband, Jim Ten Kate, of Conover. Extended family includes Michael and Louise West of Lower Burrell, Pa.; Christyn and Bruce Burkham of Reno, Nev.; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. The West family gratefully thanks the in-home caregivers: Charlotte, Rosa, Judy and Pam, for their dedication and utmost compassionate care provided to Mary Alice, and the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living, Carolina Caring Palliative Care and CVMC. Burial and graveside services were held Wednesday, April 1, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
