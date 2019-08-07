CLAREMONT Donald Lee Wells, 79, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Mountain View. Born June 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Ollie Wells and Willard Canipe. Donald was employed as an electrician for many years in Catawba County. He was a talented craftsman in many fields and always willing to help his fellow man. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Delores Reitzel Wells of the home; daughter, Leslie Ann Titus of Hickory and daughter, Donna Lee Wells of Charlotte; grandchildren, Jessica Reese and husband, Corey, and Michael Titus; a brother, Robert Wells of Hudson; and numerous nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Cline and his brother, Glenn Wells. There will be a private graveside service held at a later date at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Wells family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

