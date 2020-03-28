Robert Henry Welch December 15, 1934 - March 25, 2020 Robert Henry Welch, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Sept. 15, 1934, in Clarksburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late Jack and Esther Welch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, and three sisters. Robert was a member of the Hickory Rotary Club, and he was a volunteer for Mended Hearts, a part of Frye Cardiac Rehab. Mr. Welch was a United States Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gail Sigmon Welch; daughter, Wendy Welch of Burke, Va.; sister-in-law, Marion Welch of Cambridge, Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Hickory Sunday, March 29, at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Ryan Ray officiating. Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N. Center St., Hickory, NC 28601; Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, 31 First Ave S.E., Hickory, NC 28601; and Hickory Soup Kitchen, 110 Second St. Pl S.E., Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
