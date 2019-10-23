NEWTON Ruby Lambert "Sue" Webb, 75, of Newton, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m., at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church. The Webb family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.