NEWTON Ruby Lambert "Sue" Webb, 75, of Newton, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m., at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church. The Webb family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
