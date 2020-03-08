June 28, 1985 - March 5, 2020 Joshua Kendall Webb, 34, of Hickory, went to be at peace with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. He was born June 28, 1985, in Sanford, Fla. Joshua was preceded in death by his grandfather, the Rev. Charles Webb; his uncle, Bear Baker; and a nephew, Sawyer Gibson. Josh was the proud owner and president of WebbTex LLC of Dallas, Texas. He was an avid Florida State University Football fan and was a member of the inaugural Coastal Carolina Football Team. Josh lived life large. He loved traveling, great food and music, fast cars, and big time sporting events. Above all, he loved his wife, family, and friends in a very large way. He is survived by his wife, Jade Isenhour Webb (daughter of Mark and Brenda Isenhour); his mother, Donna Baker Webb; his father, Martin Webb and fiancee Beth Austin; his sister, Ashley Webb Gibson and husband, Josh; his nephews, Tillman and Bridger; his grandparents, Louise Webb, Richard and Lotus Baker; his great-grandfather, Hubert "Pop" Baker; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of his life will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Mountain Grove Baptist Church in Granite Falls with the Rev. Jeff Burkhimer officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church, prior to services. Memorials may be made to Mental Health America at mhanational.org. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Mountain Grove Baptist Church
2485 Connelly Springs Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Mar 10
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
12:00PM
Mountain Grove Baptist Church
2485 Connelly Springs Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
