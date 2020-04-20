September 13, 1926 - April 18, 2020 Ray Clayton Weaver, 93, of Newton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Born in Catawba County, Sept. 13, 1926, he was the son of the late Clayton Marvin and Carrie Bollinger Weaver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Nicholas Roseman; three sisters; and two brothers. Ray was the owner and operator of Weaver's Welding and Repair. He was a member of Sardis Lutheran church, and served for two years in the Army, during World War II. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Jo Mitchem Weaver, of the home; his children, Sandra Weaver Roseman, Wanda Weaver Stallings and husband, Ralph, Susan Weaver Jones and Arlando Miller, Patsy Weaver Johnson and husband, Rick, and Wesley Weaver; grandchildren, Amy Jones, Megan Roseman, Chris Johnson and Dakota, Derrick Johnson and Brittany, Heather Carroll and Ethan, Kerby Smyre and Greg, and Sgt. Keri Weaver. ; great-grandchildren, Hayden Johnson, Karter Johnson, Grady Johnson, Cohen Johnson, Cooper Carroll, Evie Jo Carroll, Gregory Thomas Smyre III, and Kipton Jennings; brother, Frank Weaver; sisters, Grace Hoyle and Jo Ellen Hayes; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Weaver will lie in state today (Monday, April 20), from 3 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home; family will not be present. A private family graveside service will be held at Sardis Lutheran Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Adrienne Martin officiating. The family will have a celebration of life service to be announced at a later date. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
