RHODHISS Paul Madison Weaver of Rhodhiss, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Rhodhiss. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family.
Weaver, Paul Madison
Service information
Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
First Baptist Church Rhodhiss
200 Park Ave.
Rhodhiss, NC 28667
200 Park Ave.
Rhodhiss, NC 28667
