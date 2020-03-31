February 21, 1930 - March 29, 2020 Mildred Frye Weaver, 90, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Alexander County, to the late Alvin Ray Frye and Willie Bowman Frye. Mildred was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene "Gene" Weaver; and brothers, Glenn Frye and Kenneth Frye. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Kevin Weaver and wife, Darlene, of Hickory; daughter, Deidre Jean Herman and husband, Gary, of Hickory; brother, Gary Frye and wife, Patsy; sisters, Lorette Starnes of Bethlehem, Jolene Fox of Bethlehem, and Carlene Huffman and husband, Conley, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Mark Weaver, Shae Herman and David Herman; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service to celebrate Mildred's life will be held Wednesday, April 1, at 1 p.m., at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Newton. Chaplain Bruce Dayton will officiate. Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2613 Wesley Chapel Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Weaver family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Weaver family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
1:00PM
2613 Wesley Chapel Road
Newton, NC 28658
