HICKORY Larry Keith Weaver, 64, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Open Door Baptist Church, 4522 NC-127 in Hickory, at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the service at the church. The Weaver family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.