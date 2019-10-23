HICKORY Larry Keith Weaver, 64, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Open Door Baptist Church, 4522 NC-127 in Hickory, at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the service at the church. The Weaver family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
