CONOVER Judy Carolyn Haas Weaver, 72, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 4, 1947, to the late William A. Haas and Nora Mask Bolick, in Catawba County. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was very creative and could do just about anything. Judy loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Mark Weaver; and brother, Johnny Douglas Haas. Survivors include her husband, Lewis Weaver of the home; sons, William Michael Weaver and wife, Myra, of Maiden, and Henry Matthew Weaver of Conover; daughter, Susan Matys and husband, Jim, of Indian Trail; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Randy Haas and wife, Betty, of Gastonia; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held this evening (Wednesday, Oct. 16), from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The Rev. Peggy Stout will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.