September 5, 1943 - March 4, 2020 Barry Weaver, 76, of Iron Station, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence. Barry was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Rockingham County. He was the son of the late Walter Odell and Frances Kathleen Williams Weaver. He loved listening to Billy Graham, was an avid NASCAR fan and classic car enthusiast. He also was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers. Survivors include one son; four daughters; one brother; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Barry will be held Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

