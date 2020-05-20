May 10, 2020 Xzavion Rashawn Watts, 20, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, at 2 p.m., at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com
