NEWTON Shirley Jean Hefner Watts, 81, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Shirley was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Catawba County to the late Robert Lawrence and Addie Link Hefner. She was a lifelong member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Alexander Watts; three sisters, Doris Deal, Pauline Reinhardt, Inez Frye; and a brother, Robert Hefner. She is survived by three sons, Mike Watts of Conover, Scott Watts and wife, Freida, of Maiden, Stephen Watts of Newton; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Heida Eckard of Claremont, Betty Poovey of Conover; and two brothers, Adrian Hefner and wife, Helda, and Kenneth Hefner and wife, Horoko, both of Conover. The funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m., at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover, with the Rev. Craig Schultz officiating. Entombment will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, 216 5th Ave SE, Conover, NC 28613. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Watts family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
