HICKORY Nancy McBride Watts, 75, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The Watts Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.

