February 8, 2020 Medford "Sonny" Watts, 80, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m., at United Mission Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home

