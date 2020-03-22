June 20, 1945 - March 17, 2020 Mary Frances Watts, 74, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont and will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Watts family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Watts family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111. Bennett Funeral Service 7878 NC Hwy. 16, Newton, NC 28658

