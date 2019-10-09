HICKORY Linda Gail Roberson Watts, 71, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her residence. Born March 15, 1948, in LaFayette, Ga., she was the daughter of the late George Earl Roberson and Louise Thompson Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Edna Earl Roberson, Dennis Roberson and Edward Roberson. Survivors include her children, Jeff Watts of Newton, Scott Watts of Hickory, Julie Watts Childers of Hickory; three grandchildren, Heather Childers, Avril Childers, Jessica Watts; two great-grandchildren, Morgan Payne, Alexis "Lexi" Higgins; and two siblings, Terry Roberson and Jackie Wilson. A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at Café Rule, 242 11th Ave NE in Hickory. Flowers may be sent to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, 334 2nd St NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Linda Gail Roberson Watts and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.