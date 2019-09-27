LENOIR Nathaniel "Hyaah" Jordan Watson, 25, of Pleasant Hill Road in Lenoir, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Arizona, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born Oct. 17, 1993, in Caldwell County to Michelle L. Watson and James E. Barnes. Mr. Watson was self-employed as a store set-up for Lowes Hardware. Survivors in addition to his parents include four brothers, Kyle Judge and Brett Judge, both of Lenoir, Isaac Barnes and Samuel Barnes, both of Conover; and nine sisters, Mahala Judge, Taleigha Judge, Kayla Brown and Karly Judge, all of Lenoir and Stella Barnes, Charlotte Barnes, Madeline Barnes, Anna Barnes and Lauren Barnes, all of Conover. The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Watson family.