CATAWBA Liane Schronce Watkins, 49, of Catawba, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Connelly Springs. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:30 to 7 p.m., prior to the service. The Watkins family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

