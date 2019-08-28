CATAWBA Liane Schronce Watkins, 49, of Catawba, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Connelly Springs. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:30 to 7 p.m., prior to the service. The Watkins family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
