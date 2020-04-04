Eva Mae Watkins, 95, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
D & R Electrical Service CALL US FOR ALL YOUR RESIDENTIAL NEEDS.... New Homes, Remodel Additions, Adding Outlets/Lights, Etc. 40 YEARS EXPERIENCE CALL 704-202-4541
WEEKEND Nanny available in Mooresville area. 36+ years experience. Call 704-519-8078.
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859